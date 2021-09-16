Ï„Bitcoin Trading Down 4.2% This Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $7,148.69 or 0.14991194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $9,015.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00122825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00176136 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.36 or 0.07518686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.22 or 0.99683904 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.21 or 0.00872820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.