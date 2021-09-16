iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. 986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

