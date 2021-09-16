Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $1,270.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00076230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00120920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.62 or 0.00174592 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.15 or 0.07343851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,694.16 or 0.99585941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.57 or 0.00848914 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

