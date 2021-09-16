Icosavax Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icosavax in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICVX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $39.92 on Thursday. Icosavax has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96).

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

