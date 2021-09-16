Idena (IDNA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $245,706.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Idena has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Idena has a market cap of $7.42 million and $245,706.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00078761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00136931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00121283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00175397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014134 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,971,073 coins and its circulating supply is 50,545,669 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

