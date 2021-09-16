IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $283.42 million and $129.34 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00140949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.00804078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046700 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,502,593 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.