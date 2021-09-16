IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.41

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.41 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 73.20 ($0.96). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 72.20 ($0.94), with a volume of 246,518 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDOX shares. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IDOX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised IDOX to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72. The company has a market capitalization of £321.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

