iEthereum 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, iEthereum has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for $0.0806 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. iEthereum has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00142545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00811886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047450 BTC.

About iEthereum

IETH is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . iEthereum’s official website is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

iEthereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.