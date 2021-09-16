IG Gold Price Hits $0.0007 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. IG Gold has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $66,853.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IG Gold has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00074179 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00061906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00120867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00175166 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

