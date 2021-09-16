IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.59

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.59 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 15.74 ($0.21). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 59,217 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £19.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.83.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £456.62 ($596.58).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

