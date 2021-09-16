Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) Short Interest Down 58.2% in August

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IGNY remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69. Ignyte Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,564,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,448,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,113,000.

