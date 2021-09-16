Illuvium Price Tops $530.60 (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $530.60 or 0.01108097 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $336.90 million and $24.62 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,934 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

