ImageCoin (IMG) Hits Market Cap of $166,549.31

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $166,549.31 and $118,296.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,547,993 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

