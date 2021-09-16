Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.37. 1,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 120,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMGO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

