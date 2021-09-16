imbrex (REX) Trading Down 60.6% This Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One imbrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 60.6% against the dollar. imbrex has a market capitalization of $109,364.70 and $1.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00143977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.92 or 0.00824368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046470 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.