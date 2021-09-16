Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Down 53.9% in August

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 363,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.03.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). On average, research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.