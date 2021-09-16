Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the August 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Impala Platinum stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 175,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,968. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.11%. Impala Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impala Platinum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

