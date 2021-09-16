Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,519,928 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,771 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.22% of Imperial Oil worth $46,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.