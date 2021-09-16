Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stake Lowered by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,901 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,568 shares during the period. Imperial Oil comprises approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,557,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,101,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,635,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

IMO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.13. 14,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -104.88%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

