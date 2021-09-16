Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Market Capitalization Achieves $55.76 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $55.76 million and $1.95 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 98.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00121183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00176970 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.14 or 0.07457102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,653.11 or 0.99870725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.38 or 0.00855887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

