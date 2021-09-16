Incent (INCNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $25.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00073442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00121507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00176103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.39 or 0.07479125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,395.84 or 0.99730095 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.52 or 0.00857509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

