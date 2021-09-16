Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IDEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.67. 238,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,977. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.22. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

