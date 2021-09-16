Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 238,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,977. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

