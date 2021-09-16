Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 238,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,977. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

