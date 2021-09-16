Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the August 15th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS IDCBY opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

