ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ING has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

