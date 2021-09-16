ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.
ING has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Further Reading: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.