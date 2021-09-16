Ink (INK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $494.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $449,178.50 and approximately $494.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00121465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00176091 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.91 or 0.07447578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.00 or 0.99599435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.67 or 0.00855855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.