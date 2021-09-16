InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Position Reduced by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,190 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of InMode worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InMode by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in InMode by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $142.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

