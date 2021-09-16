Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.75 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.53.

Shares of INE stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 431,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.26.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

