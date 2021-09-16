Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$26.75

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James to C$26.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INE. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.92. The company had a trading volume of 431,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -23.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

