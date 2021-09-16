InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) Insider Acquires £91,484.53 in Stock

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Mark Michael Ward acquired 223,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £91,484.53 ($119,525.12).

Mark Michael Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Mark Michael Ward acquired 657,154 shares of InnovaDerma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £243,146.98 ($317,673.09).

LON IDP opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Thursday. InnovaDerma PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 30.22 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company has a market capitalization of £11.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

