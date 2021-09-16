Innovation Blockchain Payment Price Tops $0.0258 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $4.86 million and $89,085.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00140991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00806567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046596 BTC.

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

IBP is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

