Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.54% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $351,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $2,998,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $720,000.

Shares of LOUP opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $64.33.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.