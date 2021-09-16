Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Shares Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 175.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,277 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New comprises approximately 2.1% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 2.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 65.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at $5,439,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 196.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $28.77. 2,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,615. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

