Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,579 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Inseego worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 44.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 11.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Inseego by 34.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Inseego by 9.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

