Insider Buying: Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $646.67 million, a PE ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $3,849,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Calavo Growers by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.