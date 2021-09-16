Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Buys 53 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 53 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £121.90 ($159.26).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Patrick McMahon purchased 48 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £122.40 ($159.92).

CCR opened at GBX 238.40 ($3.11) on Thursday. C&C Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The stock has a market cap of £936.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 261.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.20.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded C&C Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

