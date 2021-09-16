Insider Buying: Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GCI stock remained flat at $$6.50 during trading hours on Thursday. 756,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,697. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $927.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,620,000 after buying an additional 600,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after buying an additional 597,556 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after buying an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gannett by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 630.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 3,060,659 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

