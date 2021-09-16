Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Buys 1,593 Shares of Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

LON HSX traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 867 ($11.33). The stock had a trading volume of 907,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,984. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 908.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 861.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,001 ($13.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,101 ($14.38).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

