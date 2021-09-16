Insider Buying: MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 629,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,693.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MIND remained flat at $$1.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 99,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 190.12% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MIND Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MIND Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MIND Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 143.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

