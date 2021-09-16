Insider Buying: MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Director Peter H. Blum purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 629,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,693.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MIND remained flat at $$1.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 99,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.29.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 190.12% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
