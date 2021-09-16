Insider Buying: Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 89,864 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 89,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,975,210.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 83,178 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,701.64.

On Friday, September 10th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.11 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $870,836.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20.

Shares of MYOV stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,403. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

