Insider Buying: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Acquires 515,344 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 515,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $9,327,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Joshua Kushner bought 250,000 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Joshua Kushner acquired 305,539 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $4,656,414.36.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Kushner bought 217,590 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $3,057,139.50.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Kushner acquired 31,794 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $419,044.92.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Joshua Kushner bought 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22.

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. 919,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,983. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

