Insider Buying: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,527.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PEDEVCO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 220,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,889. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

