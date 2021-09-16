Insider Buying: Proptech Group Ltd (ASX:PTG) Insider Buys 33,482 Shares of Stock

Proptech Group Ltd (ASX:PTG) insider Joe (Joseph) Hanna acquired 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$19,453.04 ($13,895.03).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Proptech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proptech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.