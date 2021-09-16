Insider Buying: Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director John Bello acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reed's alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, John Bello bought 135,000 shares of Reed’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00.

REED traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 38,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Reed’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. Equities analysts expect that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reed’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REED. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.