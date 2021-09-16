Insider Buying: Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Acquires 14,951 Shares of Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) insider Gregory Rynenberg bought 14,951 shares of Steadfast Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.97 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,291.52 ($53,065.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company operates a network of 458 general insurance brokers and 25 underwriting agencies. Steadfast Group Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

