Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) CAO Sells 10,703 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WMS traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 859,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

