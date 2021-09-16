Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00.

AVAV stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $87.20. 225,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,380. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,906.67 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $52,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

