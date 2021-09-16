Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph W. Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 438,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,180. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $75.88.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,541,000 after buying an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after buying an additional 987,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,763,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after buying an additional 360,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

