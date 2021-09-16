Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Sells 14,321 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 265,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 603,552 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

