Insider Selling: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Sells 7,637 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04.

CROX stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,258. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.65. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,306 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 145.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

